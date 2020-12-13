Therese Mallia (Prophet) passed away on Dec. 1, 2020.
She had a short but good life, traveling with her husband Del, camping in our 5th wheel, trips to Maui, a sailboat cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Montana.
She was a wonderful, loving wife to her husband of 35 years and a great mother to her sons Michael and David. And she was a great stepmother to her stepchildren: Darrell, Jim, Debbie and Amber.
A smart woman who served as vice president of a General Contracting Company before her retirement.
She is survived by her husband, her two sons, four stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandkids, her mother and stepfather, two brothers and a sister.
A wonderful women who was loved by all who knew her, both here and in Europe.
She will be missed.