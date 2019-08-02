Theresa D. Mathieu died July 29th at the Santa Rita Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Sanford Maine, February 29, 1929.
She was the daughter of Freddy and Aurora (Lavigne) Desilets. Theresa was predeceased by her husband Valmont who died in 2007, son Michael Mathieu, daughter Patrica Pattee, grandson Jimmy Pattee, great-granddaughter Kayla Mathieu and her siblings Cecile, Estelle, Georgette, Gerard, Paul, Isabelle and George. Survived by her son Mark and wife Susan, daughter-in-law Barbara Mathieu, son-in-law Jim Pattee, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.