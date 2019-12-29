Theresa Clough, 98, died Dec.19, 2019 in Green Valley after a brief illness. Born to Arthur and Anna Storwick, she grew up on the family farm outside Snohomish, Washington. Cherished family story: Theresa’s baby sister Peggy fell into the well. Theresa jumped in and placed the baby into the bucket; Peggy was hoisted to safety while Theresa trod water until a neighbor brought a ladder. Theresa was nominated for a Carnegie heroism award.
After graduating Snohomish high school, Theresa attended business school and worked for Weyerhaeuser in Everett. A few years later, she traveled by train to Ardmore, Oklahoma to marry her high school sweetheart, the dashing officer Storrs Clough. They were married on the Ardmore Air Force base Dec. 5, 1944.
Theresa lived many years in Monroe, Washington. Active in golf and the PTA, she was also an expert seamstress and accomplished artist. Her children credit love of learning and language to the hours Theresa read to them. After the children were grown, Theresa and Storrs spent several years as snowbirds in Green Valley, eventually settling full-time. Theresa obtained an art degree from Pima College. She utilized her artistic knowledge as a docent at Tubac Center of the Arts. A well-known player in the Quail Creek bridge community, Theresa was a keen competitor. On her 90th birthday, she received dozens of cards from bridge friends, many calling her their role model.
Theresa’s beloved husband died in 2011. Two siblings predeceased her: Margaret Malgesini and Wayne Storwick. Theresa is survived by four children who live in Washington: Alan Clough, Tacoma; Steve Clough (Sandy), Monroe; Sheryl Clough (Bill McGeary), Whidbey Island; and Sandra Hubbard (Brad), Bellingham. Theresa leaves siblings Juanita Helm, Snohomish; Stanley Storwick, Osoyoos, B.C.; and Frances Adler, Green Valley; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, remembrances go to The Animal League of Green Valley. A celebration of life will be held in Quail Creek; details TBA.