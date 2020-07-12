Theodore (Ted) Norman Voss Sr. passed away peacefully with family by his side June 16, 2020. Ted was born in Pleasanton, Nebraska on March 31, 1927 to Otto and Eda Voss. The family moved to Hay Springs, Nebraska where Ted graduated from high school in 1945. He then moved to Denver where he studied music and performed with the Denver Post operas in Cheesman Park.
He met his wife, Gloria, of 71 years while singing with the Messiah Lutheran Choir. They were married in 1948 and have 3 children: Susan Smith (Scott), Gretchen West (Terry Coursey) and Ted Jr. (Amber Bradshaw). They also have 4 grandsons: David, William and Sam West and Dalton Voss as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
Ted spent 32 years with Sears-Roebuck in Denver and then Tucson where the family had relocated in 1965. He and Gloria then moved to Green Valley in 1997. Ted was a lifelong Lutheran and a member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley. He loved his Lord, his family and friends and had endless energy right up to the time of his passing. He loved to share his home, music, food, gardening, reading, photos, hunting and stories with everyone.
Ted’s remains will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery in Tucson. Donations or gifts can be directed to: Hospice Family Care in Green Valley to whom we wish to express our heartfelt thanks and praise for their compassionate care during Ted’s final days.