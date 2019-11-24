THEODORE (TED) WALDEN

Jan. 10, 1933 to Nov. 20, 2019
Ted Walden died in peace on Nov. 20 at the age of 86. A resident of La Posada and an active GVR bridge player, Ted was beloved by many. He wrote his own eulogy four years ago, which his children thought was hilarious, but turns out to have come in handy.
Despite humble beginnings, Ted had a Ph.D. in Education and was a longtime professor at the Graduate School of Social Work at Rutgers, where his students adored him. He also served on the boards of many social service organizations and was proud of his Gold Life Master achievement in duplicate bridge. He was that rare thing: a happy person, and a very good man who lived a productive life and contributed to society — and he will be long remembered.
He is survived by his daughter Lauren and son-in-law David Rabb of Tucson and granddaughter Marisa Plescia of New York, NY; his son Kenneth and grandchildren Zachary and Eliana, all of Northbrook, IL; and the partner of his last years, Sally Ayres of Green Valley.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 pm at La Posada in the La Perla building, when all of his accomplishments and achievements will be read in the full "Ted's own eulogy," and the qualities that made him so very special to so many people will also be remembered and celebrated.