THAYER “TERRY” DIEDRICH

Thayer "Terry" Carpenter Diedrich passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, at the age of 87. Born March 19, 1934, to Harold and Pauline Diedrich in Rockford, IL, Terry at age 12 developed the magnificent bass voice that would be his signature for the rest of his life. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Arizona State University in 1957 and went on to work for Motorola and hold executive positions at Hallmark Electronics and TTI.
On Dec. 28, 1962, Terry married Elisabeth Kibler, the love of his life, and together they built a family that includes their children Matthew, Guy, and Wendy, daughter-in-law Lisa, and grandchildren Chandler and Grant. Terry had the pleasure of seeing two generations of his family grow from childhood to adulthood, from the births of his kids to the college graduations of his grandkids.
In addition to his devotion to his family, Terry was known for his commitment to four-part harmony. He sang with many barbershop quartets and choruses, including the Devilaires at ASU, the Western Continentals, the Phoenicians, and the Vocal Majority. He was a member of the Vocal Majority for more than two decades and won several chorus championships. He also enriched the sound of numerous church choirs over the years.
Most important of all, Terry gave and earned an infinite amount of love and respect. His 87 years on this earth will always be cherished by those who knew him.
Terry Diedrich is survived by his beloved wife Lizzie, daughter Wendy, son Matthew, son Guy and his wife Lisa, granddaughter Chandler, grandson Grant, sister Judy Dahl, sister-in-law Wendy Bowers, and many close friends.
