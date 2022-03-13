TERRY McNEEL

Terry Dell McNeel, 65, of Mayetta, KS, passed away on March 9, 2022 in Topeka, KS. He was born March 1, 1957 in Bisbee, AZ, the son of Gerald Eugene McNeel & Sharon (Zufelt) Stitt.
Terry retired after 9 years from Banner Creek/Johnsonville in Holton, KS; he worked in the shipping department. He was of the Mormon Faith.
Terry married Kathy Farmer on December 6, 2007 in Holton, KS. They celebrated over 14 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy McNeel of the home; mother, Sharon Stitt of Holton, KS; 3 children, Tera Deines (Lex) and Stephen McNeel (Jennifer) both of White Rock, NM and Jason McNeel (Jessie) of Lynchburg, VA; step-daughter, Jacque Hudson of Grantville, KS; step-son, Bobby Hegemann (Rachael) of Lecompton, KS; sister, Tina Dunn (Al) of Kansas City, KS; 12 grandchildren, Logan and Audrey Deines, Kiley and Aiden McNeel, Judah, Evie, Caleb and Jonas McNeel, Josie and Mylie Hudson and Remi and Georgia Hegemann. Terry also leaves many PRECIOUS nieces and nephews behind.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald E. McNeel and sister, Toni Lynn McNeel.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
