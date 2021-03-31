Terry Pearman of Green Valley, AZ died from CHF on 3/29/21. Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Kay Pearman in 2013. Terry is survived in death by his fiance Christine Bohannon, his daughter Ann Pearman (spouse: Chris Hertzog), and his granddaughter Jacquelyn Emma (Emmy) Pearman.
Terry and Jackie moved from Crown Point, Indiana to Green Valley, AZ in 1995. He enjoyed watercolor painting, golfing, playing cards with Christine, teaching his granddaughter how to swear, road trips with his daughter, and cracking jokes with everyone. He was a husband, fiance, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.