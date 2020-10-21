TECIA M. HANSON

Born Tekla Mary Anna Huneck in San Diego, California on Jan. 8, 1934 to Tekla Angela and Frank Anthony Huneck, who nicknamed her Tecia.
As a teenager, Tecia moved to Redlands, California where she graduated from high school in 1951. Following graduation, she enrolled at the University of Arizona in Tucson where she joined Chi Omega sorority, was named to Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities, and received her bachelor's degree in liberal arts. It was there that she met and then married Richard Hugh Hanson on April 10, 1955. Richard gave her the nickname “Tesh” which she subsequently went by for the rest of her life. She was an active member of Valley Presbyterian church in Green Valley.
One son, David Brian Hanson, predeceased Tesh in 1997 and her husband of 55 years predeceased her in 2010. Tesh is survived by four children, Paul Richard Hanson, Debra Lynette Gilday, Gary Allen Hanson, and Randall Douglas Hanson; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A brother, Frank A. Huneck also survives her and lives in Borrego Springs, California.