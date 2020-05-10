Suzanne Barbara (Yetter) Britts passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 26, 2020 at her home in Green Valley. She was born on Oct. 1, 1946 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Robert A. and Anita Barbara (Walz) Yetter. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Steve. Sue is survived by two brothers and their wives, Rob and Roxie Yetter and Tom and Donna Yetter, all of whom live in the Oklahoma City area. She is also survived by four nephews and one niece, their spouses and children and her good friend and travel companion Kathy Weinzierl.
Sue and Steve moved to Green Valley in June 1997 after having lived in Minneapolis for many years following their marriage in 1973. Sue graduated from Iowa City High School in 1964, and from the University of Iowa in 1968. She moved to Minneapolis shortly thereafter to begin her career which included positions in the insurance industry, the banking industry and as a travel agent.
In college, Sue was a member of Phi Gamma Nu professional sorority for which she served as president. She was also a member of the famed University of Iowa Scottish Highlanders.
In Green Valley, Sue served many organizations as a volunteer, always helping whenever she could.
Sue and Steve traveled extensively prior to his passing, and even afterward she enjoyed getting her periodic “water fix.”
Due both to the circumstances of the corona pandemic and her request, no services will be held.