Susan W. Helm (Suzie), was born on July 24, 1929 in Bryn Mawr, PA and passed peacefully in her Chicago-area home on Feb. 11, 2023 at the age of 93. She died of natural causes, lovingly attended to by family and skilled caregivers. Her family and loved ones will always remember her as an optimistic, giving and loving person with a strong moral compass and a great enthusiasm for life. She was warm and loyal, dependable and humble.
Suzie was the youngest of five children in the Westing family, raised in Westport, CT. She reminisced on a joyful and rich childhood, growing up on Long Island Sound, becoming a lifeguard, and being sought after as a crew member and sailor at the local yacht basin.
She married Franz Peter Helm (Pete) in 1950 and they raised their family in Ludington, MI. Pete was a dentist and Suzie taught English, Spanish and was a guidance counselor at the Ludington Junior High School. They loved the Ludington State Park where the family spent many weekends in nature. Suzie and Pete enjoyed music, tennis, skiing and sailing. Her primary passions included environmental protection, education and democracy.
Suzie and Pete retired to Green Valley, AZ where they became amateur naturalists in the Sonoran Desert and developed wildlife habitat in their backyard. Her life in Green Valley was rich with hobbies; hiking, tennis, choir, pottery and cross stitch. She volunteered at the local food bank and voting precinct.
After 68 years of marriage, Peter passed in 2018 at their home in Green Valley. Suzie is survived by her three children: George, Erica and Nancy, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held in Chicago on May 27-29, 2023 to celebrate and remember the inspiring and bright life of our beloved Suzie.
