Susan W. Helm (Suzie), was born on July 24, 1929 in Bryn Mawr, PA and passed peacefully in her Chicago-area home on Feb. 11, 2023 at the age of 93. She died of natural causes, lovingly attended to by family and skilled caregivers. Her family and loved ones will always remember her as an optimistic, giving and loving person with a strong moral compass and a great enthusiasm for life. She was warm and loyal, dependable and humble.

Suzie was the youngest of five children in the Westing family, raised in Westport, CT. She reminisced on a joyful and rich childhood, growing up on Long Island Sound, becoming a lifeguard, and being sought after as a crew member and sailor at the local yacht basin.

