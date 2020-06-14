SUSAN LEFEVRE

Susan Dianne LeFevre, 65, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 11, 2020.
She was born on July 25, 1954 in Toele, Utah, to Stanley Dent LeFevre and Mary Evelyn (Kellogg) LeFevre. Dianne was a kind and caring woman who loved to give hugs and brighten someone’s day. She dedicated her life to her six biological children and welcomed countless “adopted” children into the family with open arms. Dianne’s playful nature was very endearing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Grace. And succeeded by her partner Isidro, daughter Jennifer (Randy), daughter Sarah (Mike), son Benjamin, daughter D’Nessa (Clay), son Glendon (Nikki), son Lane (Emily). Grandchildren Michael Jr., Deidre, Stephani, Kaytlynn, Devon, Austin, Cameron, Riley, Asa, Hayden, Noah, McKenzi, Rowan, Dominick, Grayson and Geordan. Sister Debra (Walt), nieces April (Matt), Nicci (Chancey), Krista and nephew Gerald.
The family has chosen to hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to one another and hug on!