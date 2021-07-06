Susan D. Macafee, of Green Valley, AZ, passed from this life May 15, 2021 at Banner University Medical Center South in Tucson, AZ, after a short illness. Born on February 8, 1944, she was 77. She is survived by her brother, Philip Macafee, of Kentfield, CA. She was predeceased by her parents William and Laura Macafee.
Susan graduated from Los Altos High School in Los Altos, CA, and attended Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, CA.
Prior to attending Los Altos High, Susan moved with her family around the country in support of her father’s career. Subsequently, Susan traveled around the country in support of her own careers. She was a writer, reporter, researcher, jewelry maker, art teacher, and radio personality. She is most known for her early pioneering work as a reporter and a broadcast journalist for her original stories exposing the benefits of vitamin C, with two-time Nobel Prize winners Dr. Linus Pauling and Dr. Albert von Szent- Györgyi, who discovered vitamin C, and others. Her early writings concentrated on Orthomolecular Medicine, Nutrition, and Preventive Medicine. Later her efforts focused on compiling research from historical medical publications exposing the flaws in the pseudo-medical Shaken Baby Syndrome prosecution strategy.
She moved to Green Valley in 1999 to care for her ailing mother. She made friends in Green Valley that were like family to her and together they made many good memories.