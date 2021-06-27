1930 to 2021
Sue passed away on June 8 after a lengthy illness. She was a Grand Life Master with over 15,000 points, played in 4 world championships with a second in the pairs in Amsterdam in 1966 while 9 months pregnant and a third in the Women’s teams in Deauville in 1968. In addition she had 8 national victories, including the mixed teams in Albuquerque in 1997, with her husband David (after finishing in the top ten in that event a half dozen times). She and her husband won dozens of regional events as well.
She and her husband moved to Green Valley, AZ in 2005 from Baltimore and continued their active tournament play until her vision failed several years ago, and she limited her play to the local duplicate. She was a ferocious competitor regardless of whether she was playing in a world championship or a local duplicate and was always critical of her own play, but never of her partner.
Her other passion was for travel and she owned and operated a successful travel agency in Baltimore for a number of years. She and her husband traveled to Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, Mexico and the Caribbean. They loved to take their children and grandchildren on many of these trips.
Sue is survived by her husband, four children — Laura Kittleman, Cody Kittleman, Allan Kittleman and Jennifer Sachs, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.