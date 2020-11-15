As the sun was rising with a beautiful orange sky, on Nov. 7, 2020, Sue Finley Moody passed away peacefully in her home in Green Valley, AZ from complications of a brain tumor. Sue was surrounded by those who loved her including her spouse, Becky, and friend, Karen. Sue was cared for these many months since her diagnosis of glioblastoma in May, by Becky and many of their friends in Green Valley with tireless dedication.
Sue was born in Aurora, IL on Oct. 27, 1934, and raised on the family farm in Sugar Grove, IL with her three brothers. She graduated from West Aurora High School and attended Stephens College as well as Southern California University. Sue always worked in the hospitality industry where she met people with a smile and great enthusiasm. Sue moved to Corpus Christi, TX in the 1980s where she was the proud owner of Frank’s Spaghetti House, which is still owned and operated by her granddaughter, Vanessa. Sue loved to travel with Becky in their RV around the U.S. and especially loved to camp in Durango, CO, where Sue and Becky once lived.
The Episcopal Church was Sue’s source of strength and she was very involved in the churches she attended in many capacities. Her smile, silliness, and laugh will be greatly missed by her church community as well as by her many friends and family. Sue also loved rescuing many dogs over the years. All who were lucky enough to be touched by her knew well her ability to really listen and always give thoughtful and wise council.
A youthful soul who was always ready for an adventure leaves her loving and supportive wife/spouse, Becky Williamson, of 27 ½ years; brother, George A. Finley III (Phyllis) of Corpus Christi, TX; brother, Hans Lagerloef (Susan) of Sugar Grove, IL; grandson, Wyatt Lupton of Mesa, AZ; granddaughter, Vanessa Moody Alvarez of Corpus Christi, TX; grandson, Michael Moody, of Robstown, TX; 5 great-grandchildren of Texas and many nephews/great-nephews, and one niece/great-niece. Sue also leaves a league of friends across the country who were her extended family. Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Moody Lupton; son, Michael Moody; grandson, Matthew Moody; and brother J.P. Lagerloef.
Memorials can be made in Sue’s name to the Episcopal Relief and Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058. Due to the pandemic, there will be a celebration of life at a later time.