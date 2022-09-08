SUE ANN (TANQUARY) MORKEN

Sue Ann Tanquary Morken died at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 3, 2022. By her side was her husband of 30 years, Lane Morken, and her sister, Ruth Gonzalez.

Sue was born Dec. 27, 1949, in Danville, Illinois, to James and Mary Louise (Van Landingham) Tanquary. She was a 1968 graduate of Danville High School and a 1980 graduate of Danville Community College.

