Sue Ann Tanquary Morken died at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 3, 2022. By her side was her husband of 30 years, Lane Morken, and her sister, Ruth Gonzalez.
Sue was born Dec. 27, 1949, in Danville, Illinois, to James and Mary Louise (Van Landingham) Tanquary. She was a 1968 graduate of Danville High School and a 1980 graduate of Danville Community College.
Sue is survived by her two sons, Robert Hoffman and Russell Hoffman (Lisa); granddaughter Sofia Hoffman of Vancouver, Washington; and her seven siblings, Mary Jane Tanquary (Tom Dillion) of La Mesa, California, Ruth Gonzales (Carlos) of Green Valley, Arizona, Margery Tanquary (Virgil Bowman), Jim Tanquary (Lucianne), John Tanquary (Dana), Robert Tanquary (Shannon) and Tess Tanquary, all of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by grandson Maxwell Hoffman.
Sue and Lane lived the past 17 years in Green Valley. She loved everything the retirement community offered. The greatest of all was her wonderful circle of friends. Together they shared vacations, holiday gatherings and lunches on Fridays. Sue will be missed by family and her family of friends.
A celebration of her life will be held in Green Valley and Portland, Oregon.
