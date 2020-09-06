Steven W. Newman, fly fisherman extraordinaire, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020, with his loving wife, Cindi Miller-Newman, at his side. Steve was born June 1, 1938 to Willard and VaLoy Newman in Tremonton, UT. After his father’s death in 1942, the family moved to Portland, Oregon.
Married to Marilyn McFarlane in 1956, they had four daughters, Katherine Newman; Cindy Hooten (Tom); Loralee Newman (Thomas Kitts); and Alison Myers (John). He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Chris Hart (Dick) and nieces and nephews.
Steve got his U.S. Customs brokerage license and became, at the time, the youngest licensed customs broker in the US. He ran his own business, Newman, Wilson & Co., in Portland, OR for 20 years before moving on to head the Pacific Northwest International Trade Assn. in Portland before his retirement.
Steve married Cindi Miller in 1982. After retiring, they moved to
Sisters, OR, spending five years there before moving to Ajijic, Mexico. After five years in Mexico, enjoying the culture and exploring the country, they moved to Green Valley, AZ in 2003.
With a passion for facts, Steve’s astounding memory could conjure up the answer to almost any question. If he didn’t have the answer, he spoke with great authority and made up one. (And it was rarely questioned.) He had tremendous curiosity, loved history, music, reading, playing poker, gardening, and cooking. He loved fly fishing on the Metolius River and spent summers in Camp Sherman, OR. He loved sharing his passion for the sport and taught many grandchildren and friends.
Steve will be greatly missed by family and friends. Remembrances may be made to Hospice Family Care of Green Valley, 275 W. Continental Rd., Set. 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614. At his request there will be no service.