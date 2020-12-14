Steven James Carney (a.k.a. Kris Ronan), 66, Tucson, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Family Loving Kare, an adult care home in Sahuarita. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island to James and Rosalie Carney, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his brother James M., sister Kathleen Mary Hibbard, four nieces and nephews and two great-nephews.
He was a poet, sculptor and writer. He wrote his memoir called "Kali Yuga: Metaphysical and Sociopolitical Travels on Planet Earth.” He was a meditator and in 2008 he was initiated into the light and sound by Sant Rajinder Singh and was a member of Science of Spirituality. He attended the meditation gatherings in Tucson at the Little Chapel of All Nations for many years.
Steve was well-read and well-traveled. He lived in Spain for four years, France and Italy. He walked lightly on this earth and was a very gentle soul.
A private celebration of his life was held by his close friends in Green Valley. He will be missed!