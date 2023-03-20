Steven Smith

Steven Smith

Steve Smith passed away, peacefully, with family at his side on the morning of March 13, 2023, at the age of 83, just prior to his 84th birthday. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota, during a snowstorm on March 29, 1939. He entered the world as the second son of Orvis Brayton Smith and Virginia Louise Valiquet Smith. His early years were spent in Eau Claire, WI and then in Waukesha, WI, where he attended high school. His high school years were filled with DeMolay, basketball, and more basketball.

In 1961, Steve graduated from Lake Forest College with a B.S. in math though he enjoyed his literature courses far more. In early adulthood, he developed a passion for sports cars, owning an Alpha Romero, Jaguars and a Porsche. and visiting the races at Elkhart Lake, WI and Mosport Raceway in Canada.

