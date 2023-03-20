Steve Smith passed away, peacefully, with family at his side on the morning of March 13, 2023, at the age of 83, just prior to his 84th birthday. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota, during a snowstorm on March 29, 1939. He entered the world as the second son of Orvis Brayton Smith and Virginia Louise Valiquet Smith. His early years were spent in Eau Claire, WI and then in Waukesha, WI, where he attended high school. His high school years were filled with DeMolay, basketball, and more basketball.
In 1961, Steve graduated from Lake Forest College with a B.S. in math though he enjoyed his literature courses far more. In early adulthood, he developed a passion for sports cars, owning an Alpha Romero, Jaguars and a Porsche. and visiting the races at Elkhart Lake, WI and Mosport Raceway in Canada.
His first employment was in IT at the Schreiber Cheese Company in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Latham Griggs, on June 11, 1966, at Union Congregational Church, Green Bay.
The young couple then moved to Wauwatosa, where Steve began his banking career at Marine Bank in downtown Milwaukee. The bank’s training program exposed him to many facets of the banking world where he ultimately made his way into the bank’s investments group. Transitioning to Kellogg Bank in Green Bay and then to Montana, where he worked for 7 years at a consortium of banks owned by a Montana family. A call from a friend brought the family back to Wisconsin, where Steve worked for 17 years at Wells Fargo and its predecessors via a merger in Sheboygan, on the shore of Lake Michigan. Here, while working full time, he returned to “academia” obtaining his Chartered Financial Analyst certification.
Moving into retirement, Steve and Jackie moved to Green Valley, Arizona, to enjoy the culture and nature of the desert Southwest. Restlessness and a desire to connect with people led Steve to embark upon a new career as a real estate broker, where he eventually became president of the local association of realtors.
Steve had several avocations. Reading, theater, classical music and soccer were high on his list. His love of English literature came from his father reading Dickens novels to Steve and his brothers every night. His father would change voices where necessary and make the stories come alive. The reading of classic novels was a tradition Steve carried on with his own two sons.
His love for soccer developed over the years as he organized two city-wide soccer leagues, one in Billings, Montana, and another in Sheboygan, WI. Whether as a coach for his sons’ teams, a referee for the various town leagues, or as a volunteer scribe for the local paper providing coverage for high school soccer, he enjoyed being around the game.
Music was also an important part of his life. He served as president of symphony boards in each of Billings and Sheboygan and sang in several choirs. He was especially fond of the music of Gilbert & Sullivan.
Theater, whether as an actor or in the audience, was another interest that he shared with the wider Smith clan. Steve acted as Felix in Sunset Playhouse’s production of The Odd Couple, Father Drobney in Don’t Drink the Water, Alceste in Moliere’s play The Misanthrope, Dr. Seuss as he narrated The Grinch Who Stole Christmas for the Children’s Theatre in Billings Hucklebee in The Fantasticks and finished his theatrical career portraying Norman Thayer in On Golden Pond.
He enjoyed traveling with Jackie as they cruised the Mediterranean, spent time in their motor home, and visited a myriad of National Parks. Steve and Jackie spent a few years helping with the Hummingbird Project in Madera and Florida Canyons in Arizona.
Steve had a deep-rooted sense of social justice. As a child, his family housed several refugees which served as an inspiration. He participated in a number of fair housing marches in Milwaukee, volunteered as an escort at various Planned Parenthood clinics, and worked to deliver water in the Sonora Desert to migrants.
Steve’s life was full. He had a deep integrity. Steve was spiritual but not religious. He reflected on life’s meaning, bringing intelligence and love into his musings. Steve was a kind, gentle soul, with a keen intellect, a witty sense of humor, a love of word plays, especially tongue twisters with his granddaughters, and he had a very, very deep love for his family.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Stuart B. Smith. Steve is survived by his wife, Jacqueline L. Smith, his two sons — Gregory H. Smith (Karen), Portland, Oregon; David W. Smith (Tracy), Tucson, Arizona; and his grandchildren, Amahdi A. Shabaka, Elsa L. Smith, and Vivienne J. Smith, his brother Phillip T. Smith (Joanna), Sun City Arizona, sisters-in-law Beverly Smith, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Barbara Ottum (Jeffrey), Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; brothers-in-law Thomas Griggs (Mary), Ada, Michigan; Peter Griggs, (Linda Tutt), Green Bay, Wisconsin; David Griggs, (Michelle) Washington Island, Wisconsin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
We will miss Dad, Poppa, Uncle, Steve, Friend, and Lover, but however he is remembered, Steve remains an extraordinary man living in our hearts and memories.
The family expresses its gratitude to the amazing caregivers at Emblem Hospice.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center, 17750 S. La Canada Rd. Sahuarita, Arizona, 85629.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Good Shepherd UCC Church in Sahuarita, Arizona, on April 21st, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone