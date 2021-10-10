If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Stephen Gaydos of Green Valley died on Sept. 30, 2021 in the arms of his beloved wife Anne at the age of 84.
He was born in Kenosha Wisconsin to Verna (Smith) and Stephen Gaydos. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a BS in Horticulture and production floriculture. His career involved developing conservatories and botanical gardens. He spent many years as the Director of the Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes) in Milwaukee, WI and was Curator of Plants during the construction of the Conservatory at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens in Texas. He served as a consultant on many other conservatory projects around the country.
After an early retirement, Steve and Anne spent eight years traveling in their motor home. Anne worked as a travel nurse while Steve volunteered at numerous gardens and research stations. In the summer they volunteered at Rocky Mountain National Park where Steve was instrumental in the development of the greenhouse and nursery for native plant production for revegetation in the park.
Steve loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, fishing, biking and of course gardening. He played basketball in high school and college and followed the WI Badgers and Green Bay Packers faithfully. Steve and Anne took several European river boat cruises and Ocean cruises. They attended 21 Road Scholar programs and always enjoyed learning new things. Steve began oil painting after he retired and became an excellent artist. He also enjoyed baking and sharing his pecan rolls and cinnamon raisin bread.
Steve and Anne retired for the final time 5 years ago to La Posada retirement community in Green Valley.
Steve is survived by his wife and best friend Anne, his brother Donald (Mary), sister Kathleen, four children, Steve, Jennifer, Amy, and Mark; five stepchildren, Debbie, Krystyn, Laurie, Douglas, and Noel; eighteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.