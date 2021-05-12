STAN SMITH

9.4.31 to 4.29.21
John Stanley Smith was born in Santa Cruz, Ca. He spent most of his life in Oakland, Ca, where he owned an insurance agency. He played the sax in a small band that performed in the Bay area. Courtesy of the U.S. Army, he spent time in Germany, and then went to S.F. state, majoring in business. After the death of his first wife Virgina, he moved to Az where he spent his retirement with his second wife Pam, playing golf with her at Quail, Canoa Hills and Desert Hills. Besides golf, he enjoyed music, old movies, native American art, good food, friends and family, and all animals, especially his cat Tank.