Sonia Collins passed away April 3 after a 100-year-long journey filled with adventure, discovery and compassion for the world. She was a breath of fresh air for family and friends. She never stopped asking questions, learning and exploring. She pursued a global perspective, traveling to all seven continents and teaching English in China. Sonia’s strong commitment to hard work and education led her to a career as a biochemist. Her research helped lay the foundation for our understanding of thyroid conditions.
Following the Russian Revolution of 1917 Sonia’s family sought refuge in Harbin, China, where Sonia was born on Dec. 23, 1922. In 1925 the family emigrated to British Columbia, settling in a farming community east of Vancouver.
After retiring to Anacortes, WA Sonia developed her remarkable artistic talents and enjoyed time spent with family in the Pacific Northwest. She eventually settled at La Posada, a retirement community in Arizona. There she established strong relationships with fellow residents and with congregants at Borderlands Unitarian Universalist Church.
Sonia is survived by her son David Collins, daughter Joan Blancett, grandchild Blake Blancett, step-grandchildren Molly Blancett and Claire Keim-Stallings, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Collins, parents George and Casimere Savitsky, and siblings Irene Rabbitt and Victor Savitsky.
Her family wants to honor her by directing donations to the Green Valley AAUW Scholarship Fund. Contributions will support women pursuing higher education at Pima Community College.
