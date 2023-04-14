Obituary

Sonia Collins

Sonia Collins passed away April 3 after a 100-year-long journey filled with adventure, discovery and compassion for the world. She was a breath of fresh air for family and friends. She never stopped asking questions, learning and exploring. She pursued a global perspective, traveling to all seven continents and teaching English in China. Sonia’s strong commitment to hard work and education led her to a career as a biochemist. Her research helped lay the foundation for our understanding of thyroid conditions.

Following the Russian Revolution of 1917 Sonia’s family sought refuge in Harbin, China, where Sonia was born on Dec. 23, 1922. In 1925 the family emigrated to British Columbia, settling in a farming community east of Vancouver.

