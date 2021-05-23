SHIRLEY “PAT” (HAMMOND) CAMPBELL
A loving woman of faith with a smile that welcomed and loved all, died 4/30/21, at age 96, surrounded in love.
Pat was born in St. Cloud, MN. She met her beloved Bill at the USO and they shared 69 years of beautiful marriage together. After teaching in the Wayzata Schools, Pat and Bill retired to homes in Wisconsin and Arizona.
She will be remembered by her joyful, bright and calm spirit. She is an inspiration for all who knew her. Even through her most difficult times, she displayed a Jesus-like character. She loved abundantly without hesitation.
Predeceased by her husband Bill and son Rich Campbell. She is survived by daughter, Margie Campbell Charlebois (Jim); daughter-in-law, Dee Dee Campbell Zappa (Steve); grandchildren Tanya Campbell, Terra Zdenek, Jason Campbell, Jessica Campbell, Lisa Bottolene, and J.P. (Audra) Charlebois and 14 great-grandchildren.
Service can be viewed on the YouTube channel, “KLC Minneapolis.” Thank you to North Memorial Hospice for their beautiful, loving kindness.