SHIRLEY MAE PASCAL

A longtime resident of Green Valley, AZ, Shirley Mae Lawson Pascal, 82, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, went on to her heavenly home on Nov. 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to Bosom Buddies of Arizona. The family will host A Celebration of Life at a later date.
Mrs. Pascal was born March 16, 1938, at St Joseph’s hospital in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada to Bessie May Hargreaves, born in Stettler, Alberta, Canada, and Arnold Conger Lawson, born in England and came to Canada as a baby in 1910. Canada is where she spent her childhood with her two siblings. After the family settled in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in 1941, she started kindergarten at King Edward public school where their mom was an educator teaching Shirley at a very young age while their father was a locomotive engineer for the Canadian Pacific Railway. Shirley attended Technical High School (Class of '56).
Growing up in Moose Jaw, Shirley was a superb athlete in whatever sport she fancied. Shirley excelled in track and field, an outstanding skater and star player for the Technical High School girls basketball team (Boogie Bouncers) and transitioned to playing on an all-girls hockey team (Wild Cats) and pitching on an all-girls softball team while growing up. As an adult, Shirley was quite the skier and golfer. Shirley played with her son, Brian, many times outperforming him from the ladies’ tees and he would challenge her again and again hoping to outdrive his mom; Shirley was driven to win.
Residing in Round Rock, IL she worked and retired from Baxter International and later moved to make her home in Green Valley, AZ. Shirley spent the last 25 years in Green Valley and knew everyone and if she did not know you, she would. A lover of people and adventures kept her active in the community. Her laugh and that adorable giggle is what most will remember her by, as they were contagious. Those heartfelt belly laughs sometimes over something as simple as seeing a mustang car and the mustangs running alongside the car in the dusk night. We all have special memories of Shirley and should hold on to those to ease us through our periods of sadness. Shirley loved life and wanted everyone around her to feel the same.
Throughout Shirley’s life there were many accomplishments but one worth noting is when she took the Oath of Allegiance and became a United States citizen in April 1999. An extremely proud moment for Shirley, family and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Conger and Bessie May Lawson; and grandparents, uncles and aunts. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Pascal; her son, Brian Ronald Petri (life partner Dana) of North Richland Hills, TX; her daughter, Melanie Ann Conners (husband Dave) of Marina del Rey, CA; her twin brother George Lawson (wife Jean); her brother Gerald Lawson (wife Valiera) along with a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to family, Shirley was blessed by countless longtime friends that loved her dearly and whose friendships she cherished immensely.
Shirley was beautiful inside and out, an example of grace and now an angel above to look over us all as we embark on this journey.