Shirley Lavonne McKellips Avery Kolarik was born at home in Ovid, Colorado on October 10, 1935 to Marion and Iva Peterson McKellips. Shirley was born five minutes before her identical, mirror image twin sister Shirlene. “The Twins,” as they were known, grew up in Julesburg and were dressed alike from head to toe through high school. They loved to play pranks like switching seats in class to fool teachers, or sneaking out of the house at night, rolling down their knee socks for a meet-up with friends.
The Twins attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, graduating together in Denver, Colorado. While raising children and working, they went back to school, Shirley getting a bachelor’s and Shirlene getting a master’s degree. Shirley always said Shirlene was her other half. Shirley married Alfred Vaughn Avery on September 26, 1959 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Julesburg, Colorado. The original wedding date was September 19, but Al was stuck overseas in Germany. Shirley loved him enough to wait one more week.
With Al in the army, they lived several places before landing back in the US and becoming civilians again. Dona was born in Germany, Brad in California, Shireen in Iran, Leann in Utah and Meredith in Colorado. Shirley was strong of character, faith and endurance. She worked decades as a registered nurse: a school nurse in Iran, a floor nurse at Swedish Hospital in Denver, and an emergency room nurse in Longmont and Loveland, Colorado.
After retiring, Shirley kept her nurse’s license up and volunteered in Westcliffe, Colorado to perform eye exams on school children. She was always the neighborhood nurse wherever she lived- Germany, California, Iran, Utah, Texas and Colorado. Neighbors would knock often on the door asking advice for treating sick kids or removing stitches. Patients would see her in the grocery store in Longmont and thank her for the great care they received, some showed appreciation with gifts.
Shirley was always stylish in her favorite color purple whether in scrubs, shirt and jeans, or formal wear. She enjoyed line dancing, the jitterbug and started wiggling whenever music came on. Truth be told, she wasn’t a great cook but her sugar cookies and lemon bars were out of this world delicious. Not to mention periodic chocolate popcorn for dinner.
Shirley was very creative with a needle, including sewing Halloween costumes and dance attire for her kids. This included Dona’s red pleated satin dance skirt and an award-winning pink panther costume! She also sewed several matching outfits for Shireen, Leann and cousin Christy so they could dress as triplets every summer.
Shirley married Fred James Kolarik on June 12, 1999 at Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Westcliffe, Colorado. Fred’s seven children gave them numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.They lived many years in Westcliffe before moving to Green Valley. Always active, they biked, did water aerobics and completed a marathon bike ride in their seventies across Europe. They truly enjoyed their life and love of each other.
Shirley is survived by her husband Fred Kolarik; children Dona Tabrizi (Ali), Brad Avery (Kaylene), Shireen Kolarik (Patrick), Leann Naughton (Jonathan) and Meredith Avery; grandchildren Cameron, Shireen (David Baure), Saurah Tabrizi, Kian and Evan Naughton, Troy Stringer; and great-grandchildren Cory Stringer, Jr. and Christer Stringer. She is also survived by brother-in-law Earl Ziegler, many nieces and nephews, and double adopted daughter Michelle Poole Stephans (Kevin). Shirley is preceded in death by first husband Alfred (Al) Avery, parents Marion (Boob) McKellips, sisters Shirlene Ziegler and Carol Wilds and grandson Cory Stringer.
