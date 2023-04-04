Obituary

Shirley Lavonne McKellips Avery Kolarik

Shirley Lavonne McKellips Avery Kolarik was born at home in Ovid, Colorado on October 10, 1935 to Marion and Iva Peterson McKellips. Shirley was born five minutes before her identical, mirror image twin sister Shirlene. “The Twins,” as they were known, grew up in Julesburg and were dressed alike from head to toe through high school. They loved to play pranks like switching seats in class to fool teachers, or sneaking out of the house at night, rolling down their knee socks for a meet-up with friends.

The Twins attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, graduating together in Denver, Colorado. While raising children and working, they went back to school, Shirley getting a bachelor’s and Shirlene getting a master’s degree. Shirley always said Shirlene was her other half. Shirley married Alfred Vaughn Avery on September 26, 1959 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Julesburg, Colorado. The original wedding date was September 19, but Al was stuck overseas in Germany. Shirley loved him enough to wait one more week.

