Shirley Goebel, age 90, was born in St. Louis, MO. She was the younger of two children.
Her husband of 63 years, George, and two sons Wesley and Robert preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Dale and Gregory; grandsons, Jordan, Coffin, Zachary, and Trevor; step-grandson, Antonio Castillo III; daughters-in-law, Suzette, Robin, Colleen, and Kathy.
Shirley raised her four boys in Woodland Hills. She also found time to be a very active member of her community by volunteering in the elementary school. She was very active in her church as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and LWML member. Along with all that she did in her community, she also found time for herself to play tennis. Her love for tennis led her to receive a gold medal in the Senior Olympics. Shirley enjoyed being active whether it be tennis, water skiing, cross country skiing, hiking, or traveling. We love you and will miss you and your zest for life.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church.