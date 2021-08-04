Shirley (Pat) was born on July 7, 1935 to Charles and Lulu LaDuke in Waukegan, Illinois. She was the fifth of seven children. She was preceded in death by her parents, five of her siblings and by one daughter (Patti). The nickname Pat was from her father. He wanted a Patrick and so the name stuck forever.
Pat attended the Waukegan Illinois School district. She worked at the Great Lakes Naval Training center as a teenager and never expected to one day marry a sailor. Pat loved to travel and see different parts of the world. She met Ron Smeltzer, a sailor, fell in love with that sailor and did travel the world. They spent 21 years in the Navy. Upon retirement from the Navy, Ron worked for an international company, Coherent Inc., and they continued their travels. Pat worked in several banks and credit unions in customer service. She seemed to have away of calming an irate customer with little effort. Her supervisors always commented on this trait.
They had four children, three daughters and a son: Linda Naden (Vern), Patti Harris, Betty Gonzales (Terry), and Rod Smeltzer (Margret). Patti preceded her in death. There are nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, with the fifth and sixth on the way, plus nieces and nephews.
She was dearly loved by all who new her, and will be dearly missed. This loss will be especially hard for our Dad, Ron Smeltzer. He was the love of her life and she was the love of his. We are grateful for all of the care he bestowed upon our Mother out of pure love. Thank you, Dad.
On a side note, another Smeltzer addition is a miniature Dachshund, which they named Maximillian. A few weeks ago they rescued Max from a shelter. Pat wanted this so Ron could be rescued when she passed.
Pat passed on July 22. A small service was held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, Green Valley, where she is interred.