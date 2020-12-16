March 30, 1932 to Dec. 8, 2020
Shirley Ann Tincher, of Green Valley, Arizona, and formerly of Sullivan, Indiana, passed away at Banner University Medical Center Tucson on Dec, 8, 2020 after a brief illness.
Shirley was born in Sullivan, Indiana on March 30, 1932. She was graduated from Shelburn High School and Indiana State University, and was a teacher for many years with the Northeast School Corporation.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Don Tincher, her mother Sarah Hayes, and her daughter Jill Spear. She is survived by her son Jeff and his wife Susan, Sullivan, Indiana; grandchildren Meredith Spear, Dale, Indiana, Josh Spear and his wife Bethany, Springfield, Illinois, three great-grandchildren Lilly, Caleb and David Spear; and her two Chihuahuas Bella and Jazzy.
Shirley resided in Green Valley for 25 years. For many of those years she volunteered at the White Elephant Thrift Store, a position she loved because of her co-volunteers, the customers she met, and the good the organization does for the community.
Shirley was a member of the Northside Church of Christ, Tucson, and attended Mission Valley Church of Christ, Tucson, where she made many friends over the years. She always looked forward to Sunday night Bible study with her friends.
Shirley will be interred beside Don at the Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time.