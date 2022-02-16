Sheila Charlson, 76, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022, with her loving husband holding her hand by her side.
She was born to the late Harlie and Mary Lucille Hillary, June 4, 1945, in River Falls, Wisconsin. Sheila graduated from Villa Maria Academy High School in 1963 and received a B.A. in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, in 1967.
She married W. Spencer Charlson on October 12, 1968. Sheila began her teaching career in Woodbury, Minnesota, before a series of moves. First, she moved to Tacoma, Washington, for two years before she and Spencer moved back to St. Paul, Minnesota where she taught for the next ten years. During the '80s, they lived in Fargo, North Dakota and Billings, Montana; eventually they moved to Platteville, Wisconsin in 1987, where they purchased a men’s clothing store, Clothes for Him. They were successful business owners for the next 18 years before they retired to Green Valley, Arizona, in 2006.
Sheila was an excellent cook who enjoyed making and trying many new recipes. She hosted family Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings for many years, including an amazing turkey dinner, sides, pies, and cookies. She was an avid golfer and was always available for a game of bridge. Sheila was a member to multiple social organizations and was trusted as an officer multiple times for multiple groups. She was particularly proud to be part of the sisterhood of Philopatric Educational Organization (P.E.O.) joining in the '90s through today in Chapter BO.
Sheila was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the foundation of her family, through and through. She listened, always knew the right thing to say, never missed a special date, and always put her family first. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Spencer, older son Chris and two grandchildren, Emily and Addison of Peoria, Arizona, and her younger son, Craig of Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her siblings Irene, Harold, and Robert.
Her family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at G.V.R. Desert Hills Social Center in Green Valley, Arizona. A service and burial will be in late Spring in Hudson, Wisconsin. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Animal Humane Society.
