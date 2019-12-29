Sharon Kaye Marcum, of Sahuarita, was born June 9, 1940. She passed from this world Dec. 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and sister Joyce. She is survived by her children Alvina (John), Robert Jr. (Kassie), Andra (Brian) and Michael (Ann).
Mom loved volunteering at a local thrift store, gardening, reading and traveling around southern Arizona. We have fond memories of countless camping trips and picnics. She will be remembered for her sharp wit and dry sense of humor as well as her love of music, particularly classic rock and roll.
She will be missed and forever remain in our hearts. We love you Mom.
To plant a tree in memory of SHARON MARCUM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.