Sharon K. Schuster, 72, died on Oct. 31, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 9, 1947 to the late Sterling and Beulah Tennant.
Sharon's passion was making jewelry and being with family and friends.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carl Schuster; sons and daughter-in-laws T.C. and Jen Schuster, and Brian and Nora Schuster; grandchildren Ava, Aiden and Cameron; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joan and Dr. John Hutto.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws Patrol.
Private services will be held.
