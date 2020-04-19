SHARON BISEK

Sharon Lee Bisek of Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Sharon was born to Warren and Lucile Wilson on Feb. 15, 1941 in Worthington, MN. She attended a country school where she was the only girl in the school. She graduated in 1959 from Windom, MN High School. After graduation she went to Minneapolis and worked at Bell Phone Company until she married her husband Norbert on Aug. 11, 1962. They then moved to Le Sueur, MN. Norbert and Sharon had 3 children born in 1963, 1964, and 1966. Six weeks after the birth of her 3rd child, she was diagnosed with Pancreatitis. The family moved to Norwood, MN, where she resided for 34 years.
Sharon always had a passion for health and exercise. She started her journey with power walking and cross country skiing where she went on a trip and skied in minus-45 degrees wind chill. Later she got into Jazzercise and even performed at the Metrodome.
In 1974 she went to work for FSI in accounting. It was here where she got interested in biking from a fellow employee. She was then determined to bike 4 to 5 thousand miles a summer. Whatever Sharon did, she gave it one hundred percent. In the winter, Norbert and Sharon bought 5 pieces of exercise equipment which they used every night for an hour when they could not bike. In the years that they biked, they logged 30,000 miles. They would come home from work and bike 50 miles just about every night and on the weekends bike 150 miles. Norbert and Sharon biked 525 miles across MN from Fargo to Winona. They biked across Wisconsin twice. They also participated in two week rides that were 500 miles and biked across Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. She had a sense of adventure! One winter Sharon and Norbert went to Ely, MN and tried dog sledding for four days. In 2004 she joined the dance team Desert Star Sweethearts and danced in the follies and different shows around the Tucson, AZ area. Hip surgery caused her to have to retire from this team.
Sharon enjoyed creating things with her hands. She did calligraphy, macramé, quilting, counter cross stitching and the last 13 years at the clay studio where she made approximately 40 totems. And countless pottery bowls and figures.
After she retired, she volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and worked part-time in a flower shop making arrangements. At her lake home, she had three flower gardens that she also managed. Sharon was a great cook and loved to have the grandchildren come to the lake each summer where she could spoil them and enjoy their energy and laughter. She always dressed in style and decorated her homes to fit current décors.
Sharon is survived by husband Norbert of 57 years, daughter Shawn Bisek of Carver, MN, sons Mike (Robi) Bisek of Bloomington, MN and Jeff (Dawn) Bisek of Shakopee, MN and Robin Bisek-Techam of Chaska, MN. 8 grandchildren: Matt (Michelle) Bisek of Astoria, Oregon, Jacob (Katie) Bisek of Carver, MN, Cody Bisek of Chaska MN, Cole (Dana) Benkowski of Sparks, Nevada, Carter, Cameron and Cailey Benkowski of Norwood Young America and Josh (Jaa) Bisek of Eden Prairie, MN. 5 great-grandchildren Evelyn, Frankie, Norah, Theo, and Max Bisek.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother Randy Wilson, baby Wendy, brother-in-laws John and Robert Bisek and sister-in-law Mary Stoffel.
Sharon’s Favorite bible verse: 1 Corinthians 13:13 – “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
A memorial service is being planned for later this summer at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hillman, Minnesota
Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cokato and Howard Lake, Minnesota 320-286-2534