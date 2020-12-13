Buckeye, AZ
Seth Ray Montgomery was born May 29, 1985 in Rawlins, Wyoming and moved to Southern Arizona as a small child. Seth was called home to his Lord and Savior on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 35.
Seth grew up in small towns where he played little league baseball and soccer. He enjoyed projects and won many ribbons for his entries at the Pima County fair. He was an active Boy Scout from first grade as a Tiger Scout through high school achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2000. He was proud of his Boy Scout accomplishments including backpacking hundreds of miles over his scouting career and attending Philmont Scout Ranch.
Although quiet and shy, Seth won speaking competitions, played guitar in a garage band, and was selected to participate in the Honor Band at the University of Arizona with other middle school students from across the state. Seth had a great thirst for knowledge and was in Junior National Honor Society and National Honor Society, graduating from Sahuarita High School in 2003 in the top 10 of his class. When not studying, Seth worked for The Animal Care Center where he nurtured his love of animals and learned veterinary skills. When not learning, Seth liked to blow off steam by racing his car at the local racetrack.
In 2003, at open dance night in Flagstaff, Arizona, Seth met the love of his life. Seth spent six years courting Amanda, while completing their college degrees. Seth graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with a Certificate in Corporate Finance in May 2007. He went on to take a job as an accountant with McGladrey and Pullen where he practiced what he had learned at NAU.
In 2009, Seth married his Soul Mate Amanda before God and Family on a warm and beautiful September afternoon. In 2010, they bought their first home together in Buckeye, Arizona with the goal of owning horses, a childhood dream for both of them.
Seth later left McGladrey to join Russel Sigler where his hard work led to a promotion to financial control and leader of the accounting and financial department. He worked hard at his career so he could provide for his wife and play hard in his free time.
When Seth was not working, he spent his time adventuring with Amanda in far off places. In 2015, Amanda and Seth explored Barcelona and Madrid Spain where they learned the art of sword making and explored the local culture. In 2019, Seth took Amanda on a second honeymoon to Europe where in 21 days they explored Prague, Budapest, Austria, Germany, and Luzern, Switzerland. Although Seth was happiest close to home or out in the woods, he knew Amanda needed to see the world together. In their 11 years of marriage they also explored the Caribbean, Alaska, Maui, and had taken a cross country trip to Boston.
When Seth was not working or adventuring, he enjoyed a quiet life with his animals and friends. He was driven to become a great horseman and had a passion for training his horse. He enjoyed learning new things and loved nothing more than to sort cows or practice roping with his horse. Seth had a kind and generous heart with strong ethics and a drive to serve. If a friend or stranger were in need, Seth went out of his way to help any way he could. He was the type of friend you could call on day or night with no questions asked he would jump in his truck to go help.
Seth was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, and fisherman. He spent many happy hours chasing elk in the woods and building memories with his cousin Martin and his Father Warren. Seth took Amanda on their first date to the woods to go call an elk. As Seth showed Amanda how to do the “sexy momma” call and Amanda enthusiastically worked the call, a bull elk crashed out of the brush not five feet away. Amanda was excited the call had worked but the elk was not happy to discover people instead of a cow elk. After a very quick and strategic exit to the truck, the elk stomped and thrashed away to find a different mate. Seth showed Amanda the wonders and magic of the woods, through animal tracking and hiking.
Seth is survived by his wife Amanda, and his parents Martha and Warren Montgomery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Phoenix Children’s Hospital or the American Heart Association.