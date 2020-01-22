Nov. 28, 1923 to Jan. 16, 2020
Seretta Gaudette, 96, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, in San Luis Obispo, CA. Seretta was born Seretta Cannon in Trenton, New Jersey, one of 6 children. Orphaned at a young age, she and her siblings were raised by their aunt. At age 21 she married Charles (Charlie) Gaudette while he was in the U.S. Army stationed in Carlsbad, NM. She and Charlie were married for 70 years and raised 4 children.
In 1959 Seretta and Charlie moved to Santa Rosa, CA in search of a better life for their family. They were happy in this small town for 9 years. In 1967 they moved to Sunnyvale, CA. With the kids mostly grown, Seretta took a job at the 1st National Bank, and then at Lockheed Credit Union. Seretta and Charlie had a full life. They traveled, entertained with friends, enjoyed the same music and mostly enjoyed spending time with their kids.
In 1991 Seretta and Charlie decided to retire and moved to GreenValley, AZ. They were members of the local jazz club and were constantly busy with a myriad of activities. Seretta was especially fond of line dancing.
In 2014 Seretta and Charlie moved to San Luis Obispo to be closer to the kids who all still lived in CA. After Charlie’s passing in 2015, Seretta moved into the Villages in SLO.
Seretta was the kindest, most giving person you could ever meet. She met people with a smile and a genuine interest in how they were doing. She endeared herself to everyone she met. After her first child was born with a disability, Seretta made regular donations to the Crippled Children’s Society for most of her life. She and Charlie always put their kids' needs above all else. When times were difficult financially, Seretta and Charlie found a way to make sure their kids’ needs were met, even when sacrificing their own needs.
Seretta was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, her son Larry and all of her siblings and spouses. She is survived by her 3 children: Chuck, Michelle, and Scott; two grandchildren: Paul and Dylan; and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park on Jan. 25. Seretta will be interred next to her husband and son.