Seija Suter

Deceased peacefully at home with family present. Seija was born in the Netherlands and immigrated to Kalamazoo, MI in 1956 with her family. She graduated from Kalamazoo Central and Parsons Business School and worked at WMU as an administrative assistant until retirement. She then put her organizational skills to use assisting her husband (retired educator) in writing and publishing two series of programmed math learning guides. They were later published by McGraw Hill/Contemporary Books. They were snowbirds in Costa Rica for 5 years, then settled in Green Valley in 1998.
Seija easily made friends with her kind and caring nature, and will be missed by her many friends and family, including her beloved hummingbirds and “shared” dog Sophie.
Preceding her in death are her husband of 41 years Allan Suter, her parents Jan and An Bax and brothers John Bax and Peter Bax. Seija is survived by her sister Gertie Bax Visel, sister-in-law Margaret Johnson (Henry) and special niece Nancy (Mike) Holka, and several nieces and nephews. Per her request there will be no service. Memory contributions may be made to Hospice Family Care of Green Valley or a local animal shelter of your choice.