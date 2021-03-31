SCOTT ALAN WEBB, SR.

Scott Webb Sr., 56, passed away on March 9, 2021 after a short illness. Scott, a graduate of Sabino High School, was a long time member of the Iron Workers Union, an avid music lover and an early member of the Tucson Boys Chorus.
A beloved father and grandfather, he leaves behind his son Scott Webb Jr. (Sara), daughter Nicole Webb, granddaughters, Eleanor Webb, Samantha and Lillian Webb and grandson William Shastid. He also leaves behind father Lanny Webb, brothers Ryan Webb (Eileen) and Joel Webb (Christy) and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Scott was pre-deceased by his mother, Carol Webb. A remembrance of life will be held at the family home in Sahuarita on April 3, 2021.