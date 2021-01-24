SARAH JACKSON BARNETT

11/25/1918 to 1/17/2021
Sarah Barnett, of Green Valley, AZ, passed peacefully on 1/17/20 with her husband, Gordon P. Barnett, and caregiver, Ellen, by her side.
She and Gordon moved from Pismo Beach, CA to be near her son Gene Tackitt and wife Marilyn. Also surviving her is son Michael Tackitt and wife Toni, 5 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one great-great-grandchild, and stepson, Spencer Barnett. Born in Mogollon, NM of parents Ernest and Esther Jackson, and oldest of siblings Alice and Tom.
Growing up, she lived mainly in the southwest, New Mexico and Arizona. She graduated from Farmington High School, NM. After moving to Albuquerque, she attended professional trade schools, including modeling and secretarial schools where she graduated with honors. She then worked for the Atomic Energy Commission at Sandia Base, NM as secretary to the Commander.
She and Gordon retired in 1958 and toured the western Pacific on a cargo steamship to Australia. After their return, they helped design and build their home in Pismo Beach.
For over 25 years, Sarah was very active in PEO, holding many leadership positions in local chapters. She had many hobbies, such as knitting, crocheting and pottery making. Prior to her blindness, she was an avid reader. She wrote her autobiography which was published and is available in the Library of Congress. She learned to paint with watercolors, and leaves behind many beautiful paintings.
No memorial is planned at this time.