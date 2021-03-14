Sara “Glynda" Mastrangelo (Legate, Rothwell), 79, of Green Valley, AZ passed away March 2, 2021. She was born Oct. 15, 1941 in Clarksville, TN, graduated from Clarksville High School ('59) and attended Austin Peay State University.
Over the years, she owned homes in Tujunga, CA; Tucson, AZ; Lakeside, AZ; and Green Valley, AZ. She retired as a Sr. Right-of-Way Agent at Tucson Electric Power and co-owned Rainbows End Resort in Lakeside, AZ.
Glynda was preceded in death by her husband, Louis P. Mastrangelo; parents, Sara “Gladys" (McCollum) and James Estel Legate; and brother, Jimmy (Joan) Legate. She is survived by her brother, Tom (Charlotte) Legate; children, Stacy "StWade" (Rothwell) Martin, Sara "Alison" (John) Rothwell-McAdorey, Pamela Dishongh, Louis Mastrangelo, and Donald (Rachel) Mastrangelo; grandchildren, Jake Thatcher (Kylie), Riley Muratore, Kirby Muratore, Brett Thatcher, Katherine Dishongh, Isaac Dishongh, Max Mastrangelo, and Nick Mastrangelo; and great-granddaughter, Ellory Muratore-Almeida.
Glynda loved her family and was a member of the Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley, blessed with wonderful friends, obsessed with her dogs, and proud of her career. Memorial services have yet to be established. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank.