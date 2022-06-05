Sandra Lefebvre, 86, of Green Valley passed away on 5 April 2022. Born to Evelyn and Olen Beck in Detroit, Michigan, her early schooling consisted of piano and dance lessons, of team basketball, of making friends, and of occasional learning. She concluded her formal education at the University of Michigan.
In 1959, she married Dick Lefebvre and together enjoyed his career of 32 years as Professor of Geology at Grand Valley State University near Grand Rapids, Michigan. It was there where they made their home and raised their children: Laury, Jeff and Curt.
Beginning in her high school drama club, Sandy had a passion for drama and truly enjoyed performing in plays and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow actors. She was fun-loving, had a quick wit and a caring and generous spirit. Sandra was a wonderful hostess in her home and at the cottage for friends, faculty members and family. Preparing meals and treats was her specialty, regarding recipes as inspiration rather than exact formulas. The gatherings were active and fun. She was unashamedly competitive about cards. Regrettably, for some of us, she was also unashamed about her love for casinos.
She and Dick retired to Green Valley in 2004. Her ashes, with those of her late husband, will be returned to Michigan to be scattered.
Sandy is survived by her children: Curt (Anna) of Concord, MA, Jeffrey (Julie) of Chicago IL and Lauryl of Uniontown PA., as well as six grandchildren: Jamie (Rachel), Katie, Megan of Illinois, Hope, Alex, Harry of Massachusetts, her brother Wesley of Grand Rapids and her niece Alisha (Ross). She is also survived by her cats, Rascal and Ruddy.
We truly appreciate the consoling words spoken by her many friends here, whether they be part of the Valley Players, the Hot Tamales or others from Green Valley.
Though our family is separated in miles from each other, she was the hub around which communication and family cohesion remained strong. Sandy was our matriarch and will be profoundly missed. We truly appreciate the consoling words spoken by her many friends here, whether they be part of the Readers Theatre, the Hot Tamales, Borderlands Unitarian Universalist, La Posada campus community, or others from Green Valley.
