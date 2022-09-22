Sandra Lee Stone, educator, advocate, and world traveler, died on September 14, 2022, in Green Valley, AZ, where she resided for the past 29 years.
Sandra was born March 9, 1935, in Abilene, TX, to Leroy and Sylvia Stone. She grew up in Blackwell and Wichita Falls. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas in Austin.
Shortly after graduating from the university, Sandra began her public-school teaching profession as a mathematics teacher in Waco. Her teaching career included schools in Wichita Falls, Gainesville, FL, Evanston, IL, and finally the Fayetteville-Manlius High School outside of Syracuse, NY.
Upon retirement, Sandra’s goal was to leave behind the snows of Upstate New York and to find a home where there would be sunshine every day. In 1993, she moved to Green Valley, AZ, where she became an advocate in support of efforts for community growth, while protecting the heritage and rich history of the area. Her first effort to shape the future was to join the Green Valley Council’s Traffic and Arroyo Committee; Sandra served on that committee for many years, five as chair.
In 1989, the Tubac Historical Society passed a resolution to save the remaining historic structures of the Canoa Ranch, which was part of the San Ignacio de la Canoa land grant. Sandra became involved in the effort to save the Ranch from development by the private owners.
The work of the Historical Society and active citizens led them to Pima County, where they convinced local leaders to purchase the ranch and designate it as a Pima County Park. In 1997, a Pima County bond issue passed, approving the purchase of 4,800 acres of the Canoa Ranch.
Sandra continued her efforts on behalf of the Canoa Ranch by serving as the chair of the Community Trust/Oversight Committee from 2004 -2012. Under her leadership, the committee and citizens provided input on the development of a master plan for restoration of the Ranch structures. In 2007, Canoa Ranch was listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of The Interior. The work of the committee continued to support the restoration of the ranch structures, developed museum materials, created signage explaining the historic significance of the indigenous people, the Anza Trail that passed through the ranch, the pollinator garden, and the conservation role the ranch and lake. In 2012, Pima County formally recognized Sandra, as chair, and the committee members for their significant contributions to bringing their vision to fruition.
In 2013, Sandra said the park is a place “that remembers and honors all peoples that lived on this land, the Native American, the Spanish, the Mexican, the Anglo. This park is to be a place that can give each of us pleasure, knowledge and also understanding of those people who came to Southern Arizona before us.”
While teaching at Fayetteville-Manlius, Sandra started to travel the world with groups led by her dear friends Carl Pesko and Tom Krahe. She traveled to all seven continents, visited over 30 countries, including several trips to Africa. Many of her traveling companions
eventually bought homes in Green Valley in response to Sandra’s praises of the area. A friend recently wrote, “Sandra was a wealth of information for newcomers to Green Valley. We appreciated her recommendations on where to go and interesting sites to visit. She will be dearly missed by many along Abrego Drive.”
Sandra is survived by her sister Martha Stone of Mansfield, TX, and six treasured first cousins: Ruby Smith, Dalhart TX, Peggy Post, Houston, TX, Pat Sue Pritchett of Midland, TX, Gloria Snodgrass, Dallas TX, Judy Carter of Irmo, SC, and Al Williams of Lutz, FL. Sandra’s family wishes to acknowledge the ongoing love and devotion given to Sandra by Nicole Van Alstyne, Victoria Cook and Ellie Cook during the last three years of her life… they were truly angels on earth.
A celebration of Sandra’s life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Sandra’s memory can be made to support the ongoing work and restoration of Historic Canoa Ranch. Check can be made payable to Pima County Parklands Foundation and importantly please add “Historic Canoa Ranch” in the check memo line. Mail to Pima County Parklands Foundation at 3500 W. River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741.