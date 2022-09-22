Sandra Lee Stone

Sandra Lee Stone

Sandra Lee Stone, educator, advocate, and world traveler, died on September 14, 2022, in Green Valley, AZ, where she resided for the past 29 years. 

Sandra was born March 9, 1935, in Abilene, TX, to Leroy and Sylvia Stone. She grew up in Blackwell and Wichita Falls. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas in Austin.

