Sandra Joan Sawicke (nee Jablonski) of Green Valley passed away suddenly January 28, 2023, at the age of 74. She is survived by her three children: Kevin (Lisa) Sawicke; Kimberly (David) Murray; and Kristen Fraser. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Brendan, Ryan, Gavin, Liam and Daniel.
Sandra grew up in Dearborn, Michigan where she graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelors of Business Education degree. She married Gary Sawicke in 1972 and they raised their children in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Together they moved to Oro Valley, Arizona in 1996. They divorced in 1999. She worked many years as an administrative assistant. While in Arizona, she worked and later retired from Tucson Electric Power Company.
She loved taking walks, doing needlework, spending time in nature, traveling, cooking, going to the movies, reading, and volunteering. She was a very strong, independent, beautiful person inside and out. She was a hard worker and an excellent example for her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Arrangements have been made by Evergreen Mortuary & Cemetery in Tucson, AZ. Services will follow at a later date at Grand Lawn Cemetery in Detroit, MI.
