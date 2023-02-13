Sandra Sawicke.jpg

Sandra Joan Sawicke

Sandra Joan Sawicke (nee Jablonski) of Green Valley passed away suddenly January 28, 2023, at the age of 74. She is survived by her three children: Kevin (Lisa) Sawicke; Kimberly (David) Murray; and Kristen Fraser. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Brendan, Ryan, Gavin, Liam and Daniel.

Sandra grew up in Dearborn, Michigan where she graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelors of Business Education degree. She married Gary Sawicke in 1972 and they raised their children in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Together they moved to Oro Valley, Arizona in 1996. They divorced in 1999. She worked many years as an administrative assistant. While in Arizona, she worked and later retired from Tucson Electric Power Company.

