Sandra Jean Millikin, of Green Valley, AZ, passed on to be with her Savior on Jan. 6, 2021. She was born on August 10, 1945 in Seattle, WA to Harley and Dorothy Wood, and was the oldest of three children, a sister Linda and brother Danny Wood. She went through the school system of Bothell, WA and was graduated from Bothell, WA high school. She is also a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design. Sandy practiced interior design in Bellingham, WA and Olympia, WA.
Sandy is the mother of five children, grandmother of 13, and great-grandmother of three beautiful children. One of her favorite annual events was to hold a “Grammy Camp” at our house with all the grandchildren invited for a weekend of fun and activities. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mike Millikin. Sandy loved horses and owned several as a youngster.
Sandy was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, a member of Amigas, and loved to listen to books on the State-provided “Talking Books” since she was visually impaired.
Cremation and internment of the ashes will be in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ. Memorials may be given to the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley.