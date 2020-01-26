SANDRA HOLTSCLAW

Sandra (Sandy) M. Holtsclaw was born on April 25, 1948, in Fennville, Michigan; she was 71.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela; son, Stanley (Melissa); and grandson, Stephen.
She worked as a cashier at Walmart in Sahuarita, Arizona. She loved to read, do crafts, and especially to spend time with family.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Fredrick Beagle; mother, Madeline; sisters, Shirley and Nancy; and brother, Donald.
Per her wishes, the deceased chose to be cremated; there will not be a funeral service. Instead, there will be a Celebration of Life ceremony (TBD at a later date).
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the deceased name to The Animal League of Green Valley (her preference), or a local charity.