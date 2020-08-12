With deepest sorrow we announce that Sandee (Gutschmidt) Werner of Green Valley, AZ passed to her heavenly home surrounded by family on August 6, 2020.
She was born June 19, 1959, the daughter of Vern and Peggy Gutschmidt. She grew up on a farm in Warden, WA. She was a graduate of Warden High School, Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor's of Arts in education, Spokane Falls Community College with Legal Assistance program.
She was married to Donald Young in Warden, WA. They have one son, Christopher D. Young. They owned and operated a business, Lighting Resources, in Spokane, WA for a number of years. The marriage ended and she later married Capt. John Werner of Fairchild A.F.B. in Spokane.
Sandra worked for a short time teaching school in Cheney, but decided she would like legal work better and worked for attorneys Woodward & Hughs, and Huppin, Ewing, Anderson and Paul in Spokane. She moved to Destin, FL in 202, where she worked for Destin Land & Title in real estate closing & project coordinator.
In 2009 she moved to Green Valley, AZ to be close to family. She then worked for attorney Michael W. Murray in his Tucson and Green Valley Offices until her struggle with cancer caused her retirement.
She is survived by her son, the love of her life, Christopher Young of Spokane and his father Donald Young also of Spokane; her mother and spouse Peggy and William Sams of Green Valley; sister Cyndee Meister and Spouse John Meister of La Conner, WA. She was preceded in death by her father Vern Gutschmidt, grandparents Ella and Emil Gutschmidt and Sam and Josephine Smiley, all of Warden.
She is also survived by her much loved cat “Schmedlee” that she had for 13 years. It was with great heartbreak that she had to give her up when she could no longer care for her.
The last big adventure was a gift from her niece Melissa Meister, a seven-day Caribbean Cruise that included Sandee, Cyndee, Peggy and Melissa. A great time was had by all Thanks, Melissa!
Because of the Coronavirus, there will be no service.
We wish to give much thanks to the people at Solistic Hospice who were so wonderful and caring.
Sandee's favorite verse was John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that whoever believed in Him shall not parish but have everlasting life.”