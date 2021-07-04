SALMA JEAN (SALLY) GANT

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Sally Gant, loving wife and mother of 5 children, passed away peacefully at the age of 92.
Sally was born on Feb. 28, 1929 in South Dakota to Burdette and Lillian Amundson, where she was raised on a farm. She was the oldest of nine children. She attended high school in Akron, Iowa, where she met her high school sweetheart Donald. She was in the graduating class of 1947. They were married on November 22, 1948. Their travels took them to many different areas, which they called home, starting in Beresford, SD, then off to Algona, Iowa, then to Madison, WI before retiring in Green Valley, AZ.
Sally was such a “classy lady” in looks and action. Sally was a good example of a great cook and housekeeper, a gracious hostess, devoted wife, and a loving mother of 5 wonderful children, many grandchildren and great-grands. Sally was so inviting to all into her home. She was a good friend to all that knew her.
Sally was active in life; she loved to play golf, playing cards with friends and could even enjoy a good book or a late night movie. Gardening was a passion and taking care of the neighborhood birds.
Sally is survived by: her 5 children, Linda Ada, Terry Gant (Sue), Donna Gant McGrath, Steve Gant (Kim), as well as 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; her brother Dean Amundson, her sisters Ida Lou Horner and Sandy Amundson. Sally was preceded in death by her father Burdette, her mother Lillian (Millette); her husband Don Gant; her brothers Bud Amundson, Arden Amundson and Larry Amundson, her sisters Arlys Gant and Judy Rasmussen; grandson Joseph “Cory” Ada; son-in-law Terrence McGrath.
A funeral Mass is planned for July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Green Valley AZ.
There will be a gravesite service planned in Akron, Iowa later this summer in August.