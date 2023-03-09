640a3a859c508.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Sally (SAM) Anne McElwaine passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 26, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Doc and Sis McElwaine; Helen and Kent West; granddaughter Mateja Taylo; first husband Charles Marlow; and second husband Dennis Christy.

She is survived by her three sons Joe Marlow (Colleen), Jon Marlow (Patti), Dan Marlow (MC); her daughter Laura Christy; two granddaughters Rachel and Katy; two grandsons Gene and Collin; her sister Jeanne Siebenman; three special nieces and their families; and a host of cousins and friends.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?