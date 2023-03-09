Sally (SAM) Anne McElwaine passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 26, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Doc and Sis McElwaine; Helen and Kent West; granddaughter Mateja Taylo; first husband Charles Marlow; and second husband Dennis Christy.
She is survived by her three sons Joe Marlow (Colleen), Jon Marlow (Patti), Dan Marlow (MC); her daughter Laura Christy; two granddaughters Rachel and Katy; two grandsons Gene and Collin; her sister Jeanne Siebenman; three special nieces and their families; and a host of cousins and friends.
SAM worked for the Bell System and USWest for 27 years, retiring Feb.27, 1990. After corporate retirement, she worked many part-time jobs, most recently T&R Ironworks and ACE Hardware in Green Valley, AZ. SAM volunteered at the Nature Conservancy in Ramsey Canyon near Sierra Vista, AZ for 12 years. She was the Volunteer Produce Manager for the Sahuarita Food Bank for 13 years. She was a Friend of Bill W since Aug. 27, 1987.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita at 2 p.m. on April 15, 2023, with a luncheon to follow.
Donations in SAM's memory may be sent to Sahuarita Food Bank and Good Shepherd Church.
