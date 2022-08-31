SALLY L. WRIGHT

Sally Lee Wright was born in Sturgis, Michigan to parents Clifford and Arlene Taylor. Sally had three younger brothers, Terry (deceased), Jan (deceased), and Mike. Sally graduated from Sturgis High School in 1957 and attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio before moving to Sacramento, California. In California, Sally worked as part of the Allstate Insurance Claims team. Upon returning to Michigan her daughter Stacy was born. Sally and her husband Mort Wright raised Stacy and worked their entire careers in the Sturgis, Michigan area. Sally served as Sales Secretary at Formed Tubes, Inc., Personnel Administrator at Sturgis Newport Business Forms, and Assistant to the President of Rood Industries. Sally was a Charter Member of the Sturgis Historical Society and was awarded Historian of the Year for her work as Chair of the Sturgis Museum project. Sturgis Hospital was honored to have Sally as their President of the Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Gift Guild. Sally officially retired in 1991 and spent more time contributing to family support activities and traveling.
Sally and Mort loved to travel and spent years helping to mentor family members, children, and grandchildren. They traveled throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Sally’s daughter Stacy has two children, daughter Brianna and son Colton. Sally was thrilled when Brianna had her son Tanner, and Sally made Great-Grandma status
In 2005 Sally and Mort moved to their permanent residence at Rancho Resort located in Sahuarita, AZ. Sally could never stop contributing and quickly jumped into volunteering at the clubhouse and was elected as President of the Homeowners Advisory Committee. Another position she loved was the Chair of the Activities Committee. Mort was diagnosed with prostate cancer and Sally was his continuous caregiver until his death in 2008.
Sally and Mort made many friends in Southern Arizona and a neighbor and friend Paul Williams worked on various volunteer projects with them at Rancho Resort. After Mort’s passing, Paul encouraged Sally to participate in many activities and over several months Sally and Paul became best friends and loving life mates. The next fourteen years were filled with community activities and travel. Cruises, local tours, road trips to the Midwest, and both continued volunteering wherever they could be of service to the community. Sally and Paul seemed to collect homes and in fourteen years together had nine homes in the Sahuarita/Green Valley area. The most recent Green Valley home was their favorite.
Sally became Paul’s caregiver when he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Her dedication to his care was limitless and in part, somewhat prepared her for cancer she would eventually develop. Sally was diagnosed with metastasized ovarian cancer in April of 2020 and both Sally and Paul launched the fight for Sally’s life. Unfortunately, too many months of Sally’s fight with this devastating disease was debilitating and she finally gave up on any further treatment in July of 2022. Just as she was preparing to enter hospice, she was rushed to a Tucson hospital due to severe internal pain and a substantial drop in blood pressure. After three days in ICU and additional in-patient days, Sally came home to the start of hospice and the process of passing in exactly five weeks. She died with her loving partner Paul at her side.
At Sally’s request, she will be cremated, and her ashes will be spread in a designated area next to Mort at the Salem Cemetery located in the Township of Sherman, Michigan. A family service in Michigan is planned for the Spring of 2023. Donations in her memory may be made to Mayo Clinic or the American Cancer Society. Sally and Paul, both victims of cancer, have felt that our government needs to drastically reduce the billions spent on dead planet exploration and substantially increase the funding for a cure for the multitude of cancer types and heart disease.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone