SALLY L. WRIGHT

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

May 31, 1939, to August 17, 2022

Sally Lee Wright was born in Sturgis, Michigan to parents Clifford and Arlene Taylor. Sally had three younger brothers, Terry (deceased), Jan (deceased), and Mike. Sally graduated from Sturgis High School in 1957 and attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio before moving to Sacramento, California. In California, Sally worked as part of the Allstate Insurance Claims team. Upon returning to Michigan her daughter Stacy was born. Sally and her husband Mort Wright raised Stacy and worked their entire careers in the Sturgis, Michigan area. Sally served as Sales Secretary at Formed Tubes, Inc., Personnel Administrator at Sturgis Newport Business Forms, and Assistant to the President of Rood Industries. Sally was a Charter Member of the Sturgis Historical Society and was awarded Historian of the Year for her work as Chair of the Sturgis Museum project. Sturgis Hospital was honored to have Sally as their President of the Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Gift Guild. Sally officially retired in 1991 and spent more time contributing to family support activities and traveling.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?