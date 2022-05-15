Sally Gillian Leeds Nation passed quietly on the afternoon of May 11, 2022 at the age of 85. Sally was born on 5/21/1936 in London, England to Aubrey and Barbara Leeds. She lived much of her first decade of life in Australia and Southeast Asia with her mother and brother, Tony, in order to be near her father who was a POW in a Japanese camp during WWII.
She earned a Nursing degree from Westminster Hospital in London and a midwifery certification from Sussex Maternity Hospital. She was married to John Arthur Nation on May 31, 1961 in Rome, Italy, and they had two children together, Philip and Robert.
Sally loved languages and enjoyed painting and travel. Later in life she studied French at the Sorbonne in Paris. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in health education in 1975 and a master’s degree in French education in 1988 from the State University of NY. After earning her degrees, she taught languages at the Tompkins-Cortland community college in western NY.
Sally is survived by her husband, John, her two sons, Philip and Robert, and her three grandchildren, Julie, Kelsey and Andrew.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone