Sallie Kay Powell Coombs, 83, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 15, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona after a brief illness. Kay grew up in Colonial Heights, Virginia, graduating from Petersburg High School in 1956. She went on to the Pan American Business School and subsequently served as an administrative assistant for the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. It was in Washington, D.C. where she met and married her husband of 54 years, Alfred Coombs, Jr, of Skowhegan, Maine. They eventually ended up back in Skowhegan, where Kay was an executive assistant for several local businesses, as well as a community leader and philanthropist. After raising their three children, Kay and Al retired to southern Arizona, where she played golf and bridge, ultimately earning a Bronze Life Master achievement. Kay is predeceased by Alfred, Jr., and survived by her children Alfred III of Hull, Massachusetts; Gregory and his wife, Crystal, of Steep Falls, Maine; and Chandra and her husband, Jake, of Leesburg, Virginia; as well as her granddaughters, Chelsea, Kaylei and Jillian.
A celebration of life will be held for Kay in Green Valley on June 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the El Dorado Room of La Perla at the La Posada campus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay’s name can be made to the Animal League of Green Valley (Arizona).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone