S. Henry Smith, 68, of Green Valley, died Jan. 23, 2020, of cancer.
Henry was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Lexington, N.C. The family then moved to rural Chesapeake, VA. While growing up, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his family's cabinet shop.
After graduation from high school, he spent two years in the Army, which included 10 months in Vietnam. He continued working in carpentry until 2009, when he retired and moved with his wife Libby to Green Valley.
Here he found the Green Valley Woodworkers. He spent many hours making beautiful furniture for his home. He also made many lasting friendships at the wood shop.
He is survived by his wife Libby, his brother William of N.C, and his beloved Westie Nellie.